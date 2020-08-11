Property owners target as Malaysia tackles illegal gambling

Police in Malaysia have said the country’s fight against illegal gambling is to extend to property owners that rent out premises to gambling syndicates. The announcement followed reports on social media of an alleged surge in illegal online gambling on business premises in the state of Selangor, on Malaysia’s west coast.

“Prior to this, our focus was on the syndicates, but now, we will be taking action against all those connected to illegal gambling, including owners of premises who have abused their business licences,” said Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed, quoted on Tuesday by local media outlet The Star.

He added: “We will also identify and recommend to local councils to revoke the business licences of those in cahoots with illegal gambling syndicates.”

Agencies such as power utility Tenaga Nasional would be tasked with cutting off electricity to premises used by gambling syndicates, reported The Star.

There is only one licensed casino complex in Malaysia. The Resorts World Genting casino resort, operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd, is located outside the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

The property was temporarily closed on March 18 as part of national efforts to contain the novel coronavirus associated with the Covid-19 infection. Casino operations at the property resumed on June 19, but only initially for Genting Rewards members.