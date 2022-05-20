May 20, 2022South Korea on Thursday said it would from June 1 resume issuing short-term tourism visas for trips to the country’s mainland, for individual visitors and groups of tourists. Permits for...
May 20, 2022
(Click here for more)
”[Revenue at Okada Manila] will be around 80 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2022 before recovering almost fully in 2023"
Satoru Aoyama, Akash Gupta and Kalai Pillay
Analysts at credit rating agency Fitch
Public comment open to June 17 on Japan IR licensing rules
May 20, 2022 Newsdesk Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission launched on Thursday a public comment gathering process on a draft document outlining the criteria under which any Japan casinos, operators, and other relevant parties will need to be assessed in order to be licensed for business by the commission.
The period for comment will run until June 17.
The draft document covers the level of financial strength for such resorts and operators, and their earnings outlook in the Japan market.
The commission is also inviting public feedback under the same timetable, on the draft of a ministerial ordinance on the accounting and audit procedures for casinos – known in Japan as integrated resorts (IRs) – and casino operators.
The technical process of licensing required from the commission will be distinct from, though relevant to, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s role in selecting which prefectures should be permitted to have casino complexes in that country.
Under the liberalisation arrangements, up to three such venues will be permitted in Japan.
By the ministry’s April 28 deadline for local-government submissions, only two places – Osaka and Nagasaki – had made applications.
According to information collected by GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent, the ministry has started its assessment process on those bids.
The ministry’s overall remit for IRs is industry control and promotion, while the commission’s is for regulation and licensing.
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission was set up in January 2020, and consists of 120 government officials, drawn respectively from the National Police Agency, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and other bodies.
On April 2, the commission had announced the draft of the enforcement regulations for the casino industry.
A public comment gathering process on that draft ran from April 2 to May 9. The enforcement regulations cover casino services provided to consumers, and other elements of the conduct of the casinos and their operators.
Related articles
May 03, 2022
Apr 29, 2022
More news
May 20, 2022
May 20, 2022