Quezon City staff barred from Solaire North casino: mayor

The mayor of Quezon City, Josefina Belmonte, has said that all officials and employees of her administration are prohibited from entering the soon-to-open Solaire Resort North casino property, being developed in the city by Philippines-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corp.

The Manila Standard newspaper quoted Ms Belmonte (pictured in a file photo) as saying that the city government had coordinated with Bloomberry to “create a databank of photographs of all city government personnel”, in order to enforce the ban. The list would cover circa 19,000 employees, she added.

The mayor was speaking at the inaugural “International Conference on Responsible Gambling and Gaming Addiction”, held in Quezon City and backed by the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor).

According to Ms Belmonte, an electronic device posted at each entrance of the casino at Solaire Resort North would identify any city government official or employee, barring their access to the gaming venue. Quezon City public servants would still be allowed to visit other areas of the resort, she added.

“Even if one wears a wig, a mask or a hat, one’s face can still be detected using a very sophisticated system,” the mayor said, as cited by the media outlet.

Bloomberry confirmed earlier this month that Solaire Resort North is due to open on May 25.

The company describes Solaire Resort North as a US$1.0-billion scheme covering 1.5 hectares (3.7 acres), offering 526 rooms and suites. The casino is to feature 2,669 electronic gaming machines and 163 tables across four levels, according to the firm.

Enrique Razon, Bloomberry’s chairman and chief executive, said in April that he expects Solaire Resort North to be “fully ramped up” by 2026.

Maybank Securities Inc said in a March memo that Solaire Resort North has the potential to supply 9 percent of Bloomberry’s 2024 GGR, and 14 percent of the 2025 annual total as the property ramps business.

Bloomberry currently operates the Solaire Resort and Casino property at Entertainment City in the Metro Manila region. The company also runs the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Jeju, South Korea.