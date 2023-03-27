Raffles hotel checks complete at Galaxy Phase 3: MGTO

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has completed the approval process for the ‘Raffles at Galaxy Macau’ hotel tower (pictured centre), part of Cotai’s Galaxy Macau Phase 3 project, according to an emailed reply from the tourism bureau to GGRAsia.

“The procedure of examination and approval was completed for the expansion project (Raffles) of Galaxy Macau, which was confirmed to fulfil the criteria for operation,” said MGTO in the Friday reply. The tourism bureau is the licensing body for Macau hotels.

Macau-based casino promoter Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, the operator of Galaxy Macau, said in late February that it planned to launch “progressively” Phase 3 of the resort, starting in the second quarter of this year.

The Raffles at Galaxy Macau tower, with 450 rooms, is one of the two hotels in Phase 3. The other hotel is Andaz Macau, with 700 rooms and suites. For the latter, Galaxy Entertainment most recently reiterated it would “continue to monitor market conditions” and launch it “when appropriate”.

Galaxy Macau Phase 3 also features the Galaxy International Convention Center; a 16,000-seat, multipurpose Galaxy Arena; and 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq feet) of space for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) activities. Phase 3 will welcome its first MICE event – as well as its first concert – in April, according to corporate information.