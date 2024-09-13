Raymond Yap, other executives leaving Galaxy Entertainment

Raymond Yap Yin Min, a senior director overseeing Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s integrated resort services, is leaving the Macau casino operator, after nearly 18 years with the company, GGRAsia has learnt.

Mr Yap (pictured in a file photo) joined Galaxy Entertainment in early 2007, and he was part of the pre-opening team of the group’s flagship property in Cotai, Galaxy Macau.

The sources stated that Mr Yap – who is said to be retiring – will continue to assist the company as a consultant.

GGRAsia approached Galaxy Entertainment for a comment, but had not received one by the time the story went online.

There will be other changes in the executive lineup and in the organisational structure of Galaxy Entertainment.

Robert Reichard, executive vice president for integrated resort services, and Terruce Wang, senior vice president for customer development, are also exiting the firm, said the sources.

As part of the changes, Galaxy Entertainment will be merging the integrated resort services department with the business development unit, under the leadership of Elmen Lee, who has been with the group since 2008.

The organisational changes will be effective from October, according to the sources.

Galaxy Entertainment’s main gaming operations are at Galaxy Macau, and at StarWorld Hotel downtown on Macau peninsula.