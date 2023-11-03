Record 3Q sees 17mln YTD SOFTSWISS Affilka player signups

The three months to September 30 saw the highest quarterly tally this year for new-player registrations for affiliate accounts using the SOFTSWISS Affilka platform for online gaming operators.

The third-quarter player registrations numbered more than 7.1 million, taking the year-to-date (YTD) aggregate to above 17.2 million, distributed among 260 Affilka clients. Judged quarter-on-quarter, the three months to September 30 showed 29.5 percent growth, according to a Thursday press release.

The third quarter also marked a year-high for quarterly numbers of new affiliate accounts linked to Affilka, at 26,704. It took the year-to-date new affiliate account total to 70,356. Sequentially, the gain was 18.0 percent on the second quarter.

The 70,356 affiliate accounts in the year-to-date equals “one-third of all affiliate accounts ever recorded in the affiliate platform since its inception in 2018,” said SOFTSWISS in its Thursday update.

“This impressive statistic highlights a robust growth trajectory, nearly 2.2 times higher than the same period in the previous year,” added the digital gaming industry service provider.

In terms of the more than 17.2 million player registrations in the first nine months this year, the tally was “over 2.5 times” what had been achieved in the same period last year, added SOFTSWISS.

“Our unwavering dedication to presenting exceptional service drives constant improvements,” said Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka, as cited in Thursday’s release.

The number of unique clicks on referral grew 7.4 times year-on-year in the opening three quarters of 2023.

“Such a remarkable surge can be attributed to a combination of factors: an expansion in the network of affiliate partners as well as the enhanced capabilities of brands utilising Affilka by SOFTSWISS,” added the group.

Affilka’s head stated: “Currently, our primary focus revolves around expanding the scope of traffic reporting. This involves providing comprehensive analytics related to click activities.”

In addition, the group is working on “API [application program interface] enrichment”. This would help “streamline the process for operators and affiliates to seamlessly integrate information and various reports from the affiliate platform into their business intelligence tools in an automated fashion,” observed the Affilka boss.

“Concurrently, the affiliate gross gaming revenue saw… 89.3 percent expansion, while affiliate payments surged, experiencing a noteworthy growth of 90.4 percent,” SOFTSWISS also noted.

Since the beginning of 2023, Affilka by SOFTSWISS has added 60 new brands to its partner portfolio, stated the group.