Record BMM test revenue, EBITDA in 2022: CEO

Privately-held BMM Testlabs, a gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy, says it has achieved “record levels” of earnings in calendar-year 2022.

Martin Storm (pictured) group chief executive, was cited in a Tuesday press release saying the firm’s testing, inspection and certification revenue grew 18 percent year-on-year, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37.7 percent compared to 2021. The actual cash amounts were not disclosed, but Mr Storm defined both of the 2022 yardsticks as being at “record levels”.

He added: “Continuing our momentum through first-quarter 2023, trailing 12 month revenues grew 19.8 percent year-on-year and EBITDA by 58.2 percent year-on-year.”

Mr Storm stated: “We remain confident that BMM share will continue to grow as more customers migrate towards high quality testing and certification to lower their real product costs.”

Referring to calendar-year 2022, the CEO observed: “We enjoyed particularly strong growth across all regions where we added more than 100 new customers to an already-substantial portfolio.”

Mr Storm asserted that BMM had “attracted exceptional leadership” and had been able to “retain our most experienced and best staff”.

“We are committed to transforming the gaming lab landscape over the next 18 months as we invest heavily in the testing, inspection and certification segment,” he added.