Record BMM test revenue, EBITDA in 2022: CEO

Jun 07, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Privately-held BMM Testlabs, a gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy, says it has achieved “record levels” of earnings in calendar-year 2022.
Martin Storm (pictured) group chief executive, was cited in a Tuesday press release saying the firm’s testing, inspection and certification revenue grew 18 percent year-on-year, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37.7 percent compared to 2021. The actual cash amounts were not disclosed, but Mr Storm defined both of the 2022 yardsticks as being at “record levels”.
He added: “Continuing our momentum through first-quarter 2023, trailing 12 month revenues grew 19.8 percent year-on-year and EBITDA by 58.2 percent year-on-year.”
Mr Storm stated: “We remain confident that BMM share will continue to grow as more customers migrate towards high quality testing and certification to lower their real product costs.”
Referring to calendar-year 2022, the CEO observed: “We enjoyed particularly strong growth across all regions where we added more than 100 new customers to an already-substantial portfolio.”
Mr Storm asserted that BMM had “attracted exceptional leadership” and had been able to “retain our most experienced and best staff”.
“We are committed to transforming the gaming lab landscape over the next 18 months as we invest heavily in the testing, inspection and certification segment,” he added.
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) says it is getting more game development studios “on board” in order to generate content that can be used across what...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
”We’ve said we want to grow EBITDA ... to US$1.4 billion in 2025. And we have a really high level of conviction about getting there”
Matt Wilson
Chief executive of casino equipment provider Light & Wonder