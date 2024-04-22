 

Red Dragon launches poker room, tournament at Jeju Shinhwa

Philippines-based Red Dragon Ventures Inc has opened a poker room named Red Dragon at Landing Casino at the Jeju Shinhwa World resort in Jeju, South Korea.

A Saturday press release mentioning the March launch of the room, said from July 26 to August 4 inclusive, the foreigner-only Landing Casino would host a Red Dragon Poker Tour gathering.

Its main event will have a guaranteed prize pool of KRW1.68 billion, or approximately US$1.2 million, for a buy-in of KRW2.2 million.

The Saturday update said: “Professional poker players like Phil Ivey and Stephen O’ Dwyer have graced the felt of Red Dragon Poker Room Jeju, and the brand promises to provide more exciting tournaments and cash games for poker players of different levels from around the world.”

According to Red Dragon’s corporate website, the brand has at Casino Filipino Malate, in Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 poker tables capable of hosting “big events” at a dedicated poker room.

Saturday’s statement about the upcoming Jeju event said: “The Red Dragon Poker brand has been around for some time with a poker room in Manila, Philippines since 2021.”

