Reduced capacity at RWS casino to stay in place until Aug 18

Singapore casino complex Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is to maintain “reduced guest capacity” for its gaming operations until August 18. Capacity restrictions will also apply to a number of non-gaming attractions at the property, a spokesperson told GGRAsia.

As of Friday morning, a notice on the Resorts World Sentosa casino website said there was a “two players per table” limit at its gaming tables, and bets from standing players “will not be accepted.”

The casino complex is operated by Genting Singapore Ltd, a subsidiary of Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd.

The new capacity restrictions at Resorts World Sentosa follow a decision by the country’s authorities that “further tightened community safe management measures by going back to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19,” the resort’s spokesperson said in the written response to GGRAsia.

According to government information, the implementation of Phase 2 measures took place on Thursday and is in effect until at least August 18.

The Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson added: “[Resorts World Sentosa] will remain operational at reduced guest capacity for its offerings including Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium and casino from Thursday, 22 July 2021, till Wednesday, 18 August 2021.”

According to information provided to GGRAsia, theme park Universal Studios Singapore will be operational on Fridays through Sundays. The S.E.A. Aquarium will be open from Saturdays to Mondays.

Some attractions at the casino complex will be closed. That includes Dolphin Island – a facility offering leisure experiences with dolphins – and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

The Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson added that management at the property had put in place “stringent safe management protocols across the resort” to control and prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the complex.

Singapore is home to a casino duopoly, with the other casino complex – Marina Bay Sands – operated by a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The property said in a statement earlier this week it was “temporarily closing” its casino for “deep cleaning” with effect from July 22. That was following detection of cases of Covid-19 infection involving individuals “who worked in or visited” the gaming venue, according to a separate statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Health. The gaming venue will be closed to the public until August 5, the ministry added.