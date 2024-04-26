‘Release the Bison’ slot gets first run from Pragmatic Play

Symbols of the American West abound in “Release the Bison”, the latest slot game from online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd.

When players of this 5×4 slot product hit four or more bison symbols, it triggers a ‘wild respin’ feature.

Then, all wilds ‘roam’ the reels “to boost win potential,” says the maker.

In the base game, any non-winning spin is capable of randomly transforming into a win of 10 times up to 40 times the total bet.

If three, four, or five ‘scatters’ hit, a wheel of fortune randomly awards up to 18 free spins with a two times to five times multiplier.

Any wild symbol that lands during the bonus game stays on screen until the end of the round, roaming the reels with each free spin.

Wilds are also collected in a meter, with additional free spins and increasing multipliers available from the fifth wild collected.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Gibraltar-based Pragmatic Play, said in a statement in Thursday’s announcement about the new game: “Pragmatic Play has delivered another thrilling game feature in Release the Bison, with roaming wilds able to transform spins into a stampede of wins.”