Resorts World Cruises drops Okinawa-Sanya for SE Asia ports

Resorts World Cruises, a casino cruise brand set up last year by Malaysia’s Lim family shortly after the liquidation of former casino cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd, is to run cruises to the Philippines and Vietnam, with Hong Kong as the departure port.
A Monday press release said the five-night Vietnam itinerary would call at Nha Trang and Da Nang, with the first Hong Kong departure on November 12, with four further cruises through to April 14 next year.
The five-night Philippines cruises are for three dates in the first quarter next year starting on January 21, and call at Boracay and Manila.
The announcement said both itineraries were being offered as replacements for a five-night cruise service to have called at Okinawa, Japan, and Sanya on Hainan island, China, and that had previously been offered.
Monday’s announcement did not specify why the Okinawa-Sanya service was no longer available.
But the cruise operator said: “In view of these amended itineraries for selected departure dates, we understand it may affect the consideration for some of our guests to cruise.”
It added that as a “gesture of goodwill”, guests opting to take up an alternative routing will receive onboard credit of HKD600 (about US$77) per cabin for their voyage.
