Resorts World Genting shuts casino, limits operating hours

The Resorts World Genting casino complex (pictured) in Malaysia has “temporarily closed” its casino from today (Monday, May 24), until further notice, because of a so-called movement control order imposed by the country’s government as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

“Resorts World Genting will be limiting its operating hours from 8am to 8pm, effective 25 May until 7 June 2021,” according to a Monday notice on the website of the casino property, a venue operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

“This applies to all our hotels, food and beverage outlets, shopping malls, retail outlets and other facilities. Some of our offerings may not be available during this period,” it stated.

It added: “The casino will be temporarily closed from today until further notice.”

The Resorts World Genting complex had resumed operations on February 16, after being closed for more than three weeks.

On Saturday, the Malaysian government announced tighter restrictions on the country’s economic and social sectors, under movement control order “3.0”. Such restrictions, effective from this week, include business operating hours being reduced to between 8am to 8pm.

The daily number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia fell to 6,509 on Monday, from the all-time high of 6,976 the day before, according to local health authorities.

In Monday’s statement, Resorts World Genting said it would “continue to fully adhere to the strict standard operating procedures issued by the government.”