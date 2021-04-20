Resorts World Las Vegas set to open June 24

Apr 20, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Top of the deck, World
The Resorts World Las Vegas casino resort is set to open on June 24, 2021, said its promoter in a Monday press release. The US$4.3-billion project is being developed by Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd in the Nevada, United States, gambling hub.
The 59-storey project will be the first all-new casino hotel to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, following the 2010 opening of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Resorts World Las Vegas will offer an aggregate of 3,500 rooms at its three Hilton-branded hotels.
The property features 117,000 square feet (10,870 sq metres) of gaming space, with slots, table games, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook.
The complex also has a 5,000-seat concert and entertainment theatre; 250,000 sq feet of meeting space; more than 40 food and beverage outlets; shops; and nightclubs promoted by Singapore-based Zouk Group.
Monday’s release quoted the president of Resorts World Las Vegas, Scott Sibella, as saying the property would “redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodation than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city’s most progressive technology.”
He added: “We are filled with gratitude and excitement as we approach our opening this June and hope to play a role in Las Vegas’s rebound after what has been an incredibly challenging year.”
The opening of Resorts World Las Vegas comes amid business restrictions intended to slow the spread of Covid-19. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak has set June 1 as the date for the reopening of businesses shuttered in March 2020. Casinos in Nevada – currently permitted to operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity – operate under the rules and guidelines of state gaming regulators.
Fitch Ratings Inc said in a March report that Resorts World Las Vegas might fully ramp up its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by the end of 2024.
But the ratings institution added: “The pandemic is likely to delay operational ramp-up, as we expect inbound flights and demand for large-scale conventions in Las Vegas to remain soft in 2021.”
