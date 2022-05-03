Resorts World Sentosa veteran exec named GEN Sing CEO

Tan Hee Teck, since 2010 the president and chief operating officer of Genting Singapore Ltd, has been appointed company chief executive, the firm said in a Sunday filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Genting Singapore is the promoter of the Resorts World Sentosa casino complex (pictured) in Singapore.

He has been chief executive of the venue’s operating unit, Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd, since 2007 – i.e, before the property opened – and chairman of that entity since 2015.

The filing noted the new group CEO had been “responsible for the successful bidding” in 2006 to the Singapore government, for the right to create the Resorts World Sentosa venue.