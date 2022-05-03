Resorts World Sentosa veteran exec named GEN Sing CEO

May 03, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Singapore, Top of the deck
Tan Hee Teck, since 2010 the president and chief operating officer of Genting Singapore Ltd, has been appointed company chief executive, the firm said in a Sunday filing to the Singapore Exchange.
Genting Singapore is the promoter of the Resorts World Sentosa casino complex (pictured) in Singapore.
He has been chief executive of the venue’s operating unit, Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd, since 2007 – i.e, before the property opened – and chairman of that entity since 2015.
The filing noted the new group CEO had been “responsible for the successful bidding” in 2006 to the Singapore government, for the right to create the Resorts World Sentosa venue.
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 22, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022If given the go-ahead to build a casino resort in Osaka, Japan, then MGM Resorts International would hope to see foundation work take place in late 2023, said Bill Hornbuckle, the group’s chief...
May 03, 2022
(Click here for more)
300
Total number of additional hotel suites to be added to the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore, as part of an ongoing US$1-billion refurbishment of accommodation at the property