Retro look, modern prizes via Pragmatic ‘Shining Hot’ slots

Online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd is offering what it calls a “nostalgia-inducing” collection of four “retro” slot game titles, under the “Shining Hot” series. The new titles have classic imagery on the symbol combinations, including fruit and bells.

“Shining Hot 100” delivers 100 pay lines; “Shining Hot 40 has 40”. The two other titles – “Shining Hot 20” and “Shining Hot 5” (pictured) follow the same approach.

Pragmatic Play said the reels on the games can become “hot” at any given moment, with a maximum win potential of 2,500-times the bet placed.

“We’ve turned back the clock to roll out a wonderful collection of [Las] Vegas-style slot products,” said Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in a Monday press release.

The launch of the Shining Hot collection follows on from recent games “Cosmic Cash”, “Bomb Bonanza”, and “Sugar Rush”, part of a collection of over 200 titles in Pragmatic Play’s games portfolio.

Pragmatic Play said it now produces “up to seven new slot titles” a month, as well as offering its Live Casino and Bingo games portfolio. They are all available through a single application programming interface, the firm mentioned in its release.