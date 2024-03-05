RFID gaming table use spreading among Macau ops

Additional Macau casino operators have flagged plans to use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology at their properties for monitoring the monetary integrity of games. The latest were Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, according to comments on their respective conference calls principally convened to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results.

Typically, such RFID know-how is used to verify and monitor the use, location, and value of casino chips employed in table games.

“Our RFID tables are coming next month,” said Melco Resorts’ chairman and chief executive Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, in response to a question from an analyst during Melco Resorts’ fourth-quarter earnings call on February 29.

Mr Ho also mentioned, regarding the launch of RFID gaming tables: “…it’s going to be a rolling [out] process. I think we’re getting them for the first time. There’s going to be a learning curve. But I think we’re excited to…make use of the full potential of these RFID tables.”

Melco Resorts’ main Macau operation is at casino resorts City of Dreams and Studio City in the Cotai district, and the Altira Macau casino hotel in Taipa. Mr Ho didn’t clarify whether RFID technology was or would be used for gaming operations at the group-run City of Dreams Manila, in the Philippines, or its City of Dreams Mediterranean property in the Republic of Cyprus.

Ted Chan Ying Tat, Galaxy Entertainment’s chief financial officer (CFO), mentioned on his company’s February 28 call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings and the firm’s outlook for the coming trading periods, plans for rollout of RFID-enabled gaming technology.

He stated: “RFID… will contribute to a lot of improvements in effectiveness and efficiency of the gaming floor as well as the integrity of the floor. We’re already starting the process, and we are planning to launch out all these technology-related initiatives during the year.” He was responding said a question from an analyst, regarding ‘smart’ chips and RFID-enabled tables.

Galaxy Entertainment’s main gaming operations are at Galaxy Macau in Cotai, and StarWorld Hotel, downtown.

As long ago as 2016 – under the previous Macau gaming concession period – MGM China Holdings Ltd, which runs MGM Macau on the city’s peninsula, and MGM Cotai in the newer casino district, has been on record as using RFID for table games. GGRAsia has recently observed RFID-enabled tables in use at both MGM China properties.

GGRAsia approached Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), asking whether it had requested that all six Macau concessionaires use RFID for gaming table operations, and if so, whether there was a timetable for implementation.

We had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

(Updated 3.45pm, March 5)