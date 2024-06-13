RFKR appeals S.Korea govt ruling that its IR scheme invalid

Jun 13, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has confirmed to GGRAsia that R&F Korea (RFKR) filed on Wednesday evening an appeal against the department’s March decision that “invalidated” RFKR’s right to have an integrated resort (IR) project with foreigner-only casino at Incheon.
The ministry said it would have 15 days to respond.
An RFKR representative told GGRAsia the firm was entitled – under the terms of the local land register – to retain ownership of its Incheon site. Work on the IR scheme started there but has been paused since 2020, when about a quarter of the construction process had been completed (pictured).
According to the website of Incheon Housing & City Development Corp – a public entity in charge of Incheon Metropolitan City real estate development – RFKR’s Incheon site is designated for “commercial facilities”.
The ministry’s March decision to invalidate the casino-hotel development role of RFKR – linked to financially-troubled Chinese real estate group Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd – came after RFKR failed to secure from the South Korean authorities a further 12-month extension for its gaming resort’s first-phase opening. The Ministry said at the time that RFKR had 90 days to lodge an appeal against the invalidation of its casino scheme.
