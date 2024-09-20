RGB launches Kuala Lumpur showroom, Manila delayed to 4Q

Malaysia-based casino electronic games and services supplier RGB International Bhd has launched a new showroom in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur. The company held an opening ceremony (pictured) on August 27, the firm’s senior vice president of sales services and marketing, Chuah Eng Meng, told GGRAsia.

The opening of the showroom in Kuala Lumpur was a “significant milestone” for the company, stated Mr Chuah.

The firm had also announced plans to launch this quarter a new facility in the Philippine capital, Manila. It was to feature a new showroom, as well as a “training hub for customers, and a repair centre,” according to the gaming supplier.

“Some delays have pushed back the opening of the Manila showroom to mid-fourth quarter,” Mr Chuah said in comments to GGRAsia.

He added: “In the meantime, despite the showroom delay, we’ve successfully opened our new [Manila] office, which also houses a repair centre, all within the same premises.”

The new facility covers about 700 squares metres (7,535 sq. feet), and is located near the Entertainment City casino zone in Manila.

The opening of the Manila facility aims to “support” RGB’s “regional expansion and ensure” that business growth “will continue” in coming years, Mr Chuah had said in a previous interview with GGRAsia.

Earlier this year, RGB was chosen by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) – the regulator and also an operator of casinos in that country – to supply the latter with a total of 1,968 electronic gaming machines (EGMs). Those machines were due to be delivered this month to Pagcor.

RGB reported second-quarter profit attributable to its shareholders of just under MYR18.9 million (US$4.5 million currently), on revenue of MYR99.6 million for the period.

The firm announced in late August a “second interim single tier dividend” of MYR0.006 per share, to be paid on October 15.