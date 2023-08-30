RGB MD bailed, mostly aids watchdog on outside biz says firm

Malaysia-based casino electronic games and services supplier RGB International Bhd said on Tuesday that its managing director, Chuah Kim Seah, is “currently on bail and giving his full cooperation” regarding an investigation conducted by the country’s graft watchdog, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). The probe had been “largely focused” on Mr Chuah’s private business related to the country’s slot clubs, RGB said in its Tuesday statement.

The Tuesday clarification was issued following reports by Malaysian media outlets over the weekend claiming some Malaysian politicians were being probed by the MACC for having received funds for state elections from gambling companies.

RGB had, via a filing lodged with Bursa Malaysia on Monday, denied any involvement concerning funding political leaders in that country.

In another filing on Tuesday, RGB stated: “The board of directors… wishes to further clarify that [the group's] independent non-executive director, Tan Sri Norazman Bin Hamidun was not arrested by the MACC.”

The Malaysian firm added that its managing director, “Dato’ Seri Chuah Kim Seah is currently on bail and giving his full cooperation with the investigation and the company wishes to highlight that the investigation had been largely focused on his private business related to slot clubs.”

The company’s involvement with the MACC investigation is “solely related” to its sales of machines to Malaysia’s slot clubs, the Tuesday clarification stated.

In the same statement, RGB reiterated that it “has not and will not condone any form of ‘political funding’.” It has also said that its directors “have no link” to any politician in Malaysia.