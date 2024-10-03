RGB says matter against MD now ‘completed and resolved’

Malaysia-based casino electronic games and services supplier RGB International Bhd said on Tuesday that “no further action” has been taken by the authorities in that country against its managing director, Chuah Kim Seah.

The executive had been bailed last year in relation to a political bribery scandal, with the company saying at the time that Mr Chuah was “giving his full cooperation” regarding an investigation conducted by the country’s graft watchdog, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a company statement in August last year, the probe had been “largely focused” on Mr Chuah’s private business related to slot clubs in the country.

In Tuesday’s filing, RGB said “the matter in reference to [its subsidiary] RGB Sdn Bhd and Dato’ Seri Chuah Kim Seah with the authority, has been completed and resolved, with no further action on the part of the authority”.

Media reports last year claimed that some Malaysian politicians were being probed by the MACC for having received funds for state elections from gambling companies.

RGB had previously denied any involvement concerning funding political leaders in that country.

In its latest filing, RGB stated: “The group adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards bribery or corruption and upholds the highest standard of compliance as set out in the group’s anti-bribery and corruption policy.”