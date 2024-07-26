RGB says ‘unaffected’ by Philippines offshore gaming ban

Malaysia-based casino electronic games and services supplier RGB International Bhd says it is “not affected” by the announced ban on offshore online gaming operators in the Philippines.

On Monday, that nation’s leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) – now known as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) – would need to end their business in that country by year-end.

As of July 16, there were 38 IGL permit holders allowed to offer gaming to customers offshore, and seven provisional licensees, according to the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor). On Tuesday, Alejandro Tengco, Pagcor’s chairman and chief executive, had said that 43 licensees were currently operational.

“The board of directors of RGB International Bhd would like to reassure all stakeholders that RGB is not affected in any way by the POGOs … ban,” stated the gaming supplier in a Thursday announcement.

“The board would like to reiterate that no slot machines were sold to POGOs,” added the firm.

RGB said its slot machines are sold in the Philippines “only to” integrated resorts, casinos and slot club operators licensed by Pagcor.

It added it “remains confidently robust” in its outlook concerning its business prospects in the Philippines.

In June, the company said it was planning to open this quarter a new facility in that country’s capital, Manila.

The space encompasses a new showroom, as well as “training hub for customers, and a repair centre,” said the firm’s senior vice president of sales services and marketing, Chuah Eng Meng, in an interview with GGRAsia.

The new facility, covering about 700 squares metres (7,535 sq. feet), will be located near the Entertainment City casino zone in Manila. The move aims to “support the company’s regional expansion and ensure” that the business growth “will continue” in coming years, stated the executive.