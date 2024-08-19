 

RGB signs deal to distribute gaming equipment in Cambodia

Malaysia-based slot machine supplier RGB International Bhd says a wholly-owned unit, RGB (Macau) Ltd, has signed an agreement with FIRM 614 Co Ltd to distribute gaming equipment in Cambodia. It was signed on August 8, stated RGB International in a Friday announcement.

Under the arrangement, RGB (Macau) will act as FIRM 614’s “exclusive agent to assist in importing, selling and distributing all kinds of gaming equipment and/or commercial gaming software to gaming operators” licensed by the country’s casino regulator, the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC).

FIRM 614 is described in the release as a company “accredited and registered by the CGMC to provide consulting services and prepare all kinds of documents related to the commercial gaming industry as well as to import, sell and distribute all gaming equipment and/or commercial gaming software”.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Sieng Sen, deputy secretary general of the CGMC, stated RGB International.

The gaming supplier said the agreement with FIRM 614 was “expected to contribute positively” to the group’s earnings.

RGB International posted a first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of just below MYR22.2 million (US$5.1 million currently), on revenue that rose by 120.8 percent year-on-year, to MYR210.1 million.

There are currently 184 licensed gaming venues in Cambodia, according to a recent report from Phnom Penh Post, citing information from the country’s gaming regulator.

According to the report, out of the 184 licensed gaming venues, 100 are located in Cambodia’s coastal areas, including the Bokor Mountain in Kampot; 48 others are located in provinces bordering Thailand, and 35 along the border with Vietnam.

Phnom Penh, the country’s capital, also has one, the NagaWorld casino resort. The complex, run by Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd, has a long-life monopoly casino licence in Phnom Penh.

Earlier this year, RGB International said it had been awarded a contract by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) – the regulator and also an operator of casinos in that country – to supply the latter with a total of 1,968 slot machines.

