RGB tech support, mgmt for Clark’s Capital Casino

Casino electronic games and services supplier RGB International Bhd said in a social media posting, it had launched this week technical support and management (TSM) services at Capital Casino, a gaming venue located within Xenia Hotel at the Clark Freeport Zone in the Philippines.

The Malaysia-based firm said that at Capital Casino it was operating its “unique EGM [electronic gaming machine] concession programme,” which enabled it to “supply and operate more than 150 market-proven” electronic gaming machines. These included Light and Wonder Inc’s “Jin Ji Bao Xi” and “Duo Fu Duo Cai”, slot products, as well as Aristocrat Leisure Ltd’s “Good Fortune” linked progressive machines.

Under the TSM business model, RGB typically partners with gaming licensees in order to manage their gaming machine operations. The company provides under that scenario, professional managers, support staff and engineers to manage the gaming machines in the respective outlets.

For first-quarter 2022, RGB’s group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15.4 percent year-on-year, to MYR9.8 million (US$2.21 million).

Group EBITDA was mostly derived from its three main business segments: sales and marketing, technical support and management, and engineering services. The group’s first-quarter net loss narrowed by 30.8 percent judged year-on-year, to just above MYR3.3 million.