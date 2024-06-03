RGB to supply 2k third-party slots to Pagcor for US$81mln

Casino equipment supplier and distributor RGB International Bhd says it has been awarded a contract by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) – the regulator and also an operator of casinos in that country – to supply the latter with a total of 1,968 slot machines.

The total value of the contract is just above US$81.3 million, said RGB in a filing on Thursday to the Malaysian stock exchange, where the firm is listed.

The contract award, via RGB’s Macau unit, “involves supplying of 1,968 electronic gaming machines (EGMs) along with their related accessories, LED signage and displays,” stated the parent company.

It added: “The services to be provided under this project include logistics arrangement, installation of EGMs, signage and displays, as well as engineering technical and product trainings”.

The order is for EGMs of third-party brands, namely: 888 units of Light & Wonder; 888 units of Aristocrat; 150 units of Konami;