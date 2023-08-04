‘Rocket Blast Megaways’ takes off for Pragmatic Play

A space-themed slot “Rocket Blast Megaways” is the latest digital game offering from online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd.

Symbols including aliens and colourful gems appear across six ever-changing reels, “with wins being awarded for left-to-right combinations of any size,” stated the supplier in a Thursday press release.

“Wilds can also appear on the second to sixth reels, substituting for all symbols except the scatter symbol and providing players with extra chances to land a win,” it added.

The new title includes a tumble feature, which runs until no further wins are made, and all payouts will then be awarded to the player.

The slot also introduces a “rocket feature” that transforms all symbols underneath it into wilds, which are then nudged down one position after each tumble, providing additional winning chances.

Hitting four or more scatters on any spin also triggers the free spins feature, with at least 10 free games to start.

Pragmatic Play currently offers more than 300 titles in its portfolio, according to its latest update.

The announcement quoted Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying: “With Megaways being a recurring favourite amongst players, we’ve topped it up with other thrilling features such as the rocket symbol, which can land players even bigger win potential.”