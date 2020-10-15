RWG biz normal despite nearby lockdown: firm

Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting (RWG), located in an upland area near the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur, says it “remains open as usual” despite the reintroduction of Covid-19 countermeasures in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.

On Monday, Malaysia’s government said it was applying a so-called Conditional Movement Control Order in those areas, amid an uptick in reported Covid-19 infections. The order took effect on Wednesday, and runs until October 27.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary updates as more information becomes available,” said the website of Resorts World Genting, a tourism venue that is operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

The casino complex (pictured in a file photo) had reopened on June 19, after being shuttered since March 18 as part of that nation’s measures against Covid-19.

Banking group Nomura had said in a mid-September note that Resorts World Genting had been receiving “40,000 visitors per day” since reopening, and had “90 percent hotel occupancy,” based on the “approximately 50 percent” room inventory currently open.

Resorts World Genting said in its website update that guests from the affected areas who have made reservations for the period from October 14 to 27, “may contact our call centre… or write… to request for a change of date or refund”.

As of 6.30pm local time on Wednesday, Malaysia had reported a daily increase of 660 Covid-19 cases, taking the national tally to 17,540 infections, including 167 deaths – four of those deaths within the preceding 24 hours, according to Malaysian health authorities.