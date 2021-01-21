RWG shut Jan 22 to Feb 4 amid Malaysia lockdown

The Resorts World Genting (RWG) casino complex in Malaysia will be “temporarily closed” from Friday (January 22) until February 4, because of a so-called movement control order during that period as a Covid-19 countermeasure. The order applies to the Malaysian state of Pahang, near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, where the hill resort of Genting Highlands is located.

That is according to a Wednesday notice on the website of the casino property, a venue operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

The casino complex (pictured) had already said in a January 12 notice that it would reduce its operating capacity and temporarily suspend some attractions, following fresh movement control orders imposed by the Malaysian government to other parts of the country.

Wednesday’s notice mentioned that “essential resort-based services” at Resorts World Genting, including security, firefighting, utilities and clinics, would “remain operational”.

The resort added, addressing consumers: “We regret any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our resort.”

The venue promoter further stated that those customers with a booking for the affected period, could ask for a “change of date or refund”.

“We appreciate your patience and kind understanding while we attend to your requests during this period,” it said.

A previous movement control order last year had required Resorts World Genting to shut operations for about three months, from March to June 2020.

Malaysia is currently facing a new spike in Covid-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health, the country recorded 4,008 new Covid-19 cases during the 24-hour period up to noon on Wednesday. The new cases brought the national tally of infections to 169,379. A total of 630 people had died in Malaysia from Covid-19, as of noon on Wednesday.