RWG tightens resort entry using contact-tracing app

Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting (RWG), has introduced stricter requirements for guests entering the property. Aside from the mandatory use of a face mask, guests are now required to use a Covid-19 contact-tracing application before entering the complex, it said in a notice this week, posted on its website.
The MySejahtera application, developed by the Malaysian government, allows people to scan barcode-like QR codes to register their visit to different venues, including hotels and entertainment facilities.
“Guests must … scan the MySejahtera QR code at all main entrances of the resort prior to entry for contact tracing purposes,” said the promoter of the Resorts World Genting (pictured).
Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, said this week that the country might have to retighten community-movement restrictions if the tally of fresh Covid-19 cases rises more acutely.
Resorts World Genting, run by Genting Malaysia Bhd, and located in an upland area near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, was temporary closed from March 18 to June 18, as part of national efforts – under so-called Movement Control Order measures – to contain the further spread of Covid-19. It reopened on June 19, after controls were eased to a so-called Recovery Movement Control Order.
Casino operations at the complex resumed on that same day but only for Genting Rewards members. The property said at the time that it was introducing “enhanced safety measures”. These included: limits on the number of players allowed at a gaming table at any one time; and reduced availability for slot machines to ensure social distancing between players.
Genting Malaysia also said in June that it would use an existing smartphone app for Genting Rewards members, for player contact tracing purposes, with casino goers required to scan a QR code using the app upon entry and exit of the casino.
