RWS casino renewal 2yrs on ‘unsatisfactory’ tourism effort

The casino licence of Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd, the operating entity of the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino complex, has been renewed for two years – a period shorter than permitted under regulations – due to an assessment the property had an “unsatisfactory” tourism performance between 2021 and 2023.

The licence renewal issued by the city-state’s Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) will start from February 6, 2025.

The decision was based on an evaluation panel appointed by the country’s Minister for Trade and Industry under the terms of the Casino Control Act, as well as the views of the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Singapore Tourism Board, and Sentosa Development Corp.

The GRA stated in a Monday press release: “The evaluation panel has assessed that Resorts World Sentosa’s tourism performance for the period of evaluation from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 was unsatisfactory, with a number of areas that require rectification and substantial improvement.”

The statement did not give further details on specific areas of concern. The evaluation has recommended that the next evaluation be carried out in two years, in 2026.

Nonetheless, the gambling regulator did mention that under the terms of the Casino Control Act, it had to consider – with the assistance of the ministry’s evaluation panel – “the ability of Resorts World Sentosa to develop, maintain and promote its integrated resort as a compelling tourist destination that meets prevailing market demand and industry standards”.

Under the Casino Control (Casino Licence and Fees) Regulations 2009, the GRA “may specify a licence term shorter than three years,” stated Monday’s announcement.

The statement said the GRA would work with the relevant departments and agencies to “ensure that Resorts World Sentosa meets the requirement to develop, maintain and promote its integrated resort as a compelling tourist destination”.

Genting Singapore Ltd, promoter of the casino complex (pictured), said in a Monday statement commenting on the licence renewal: “The tourism industry in Singapore in general, including Resorts World Sentosa, faced very significant challenges during this evaluation period which coincided with the global pandemic.”

The company added: “Resorts World Sentosa continues to accelerate its transformation to refresh and rejuvenate existing offerings to deepen its destination appeal and visitor experiences.”

The property opened in early 2010, as the first of Singapore’s two casino resorts.

The company added, referring to a second phase for the property, as pledged to the city’s authorities: “With its RWS2.0 expansion plans under way, Resorts World Sentosa is dedicated to maintaining its status as the premier lifestyle tourism destination.”

A press release issued last week said that Genting Singapore had broken ground on Friday for the new Waterfront development at the complex. The company expects the expansion to be completed in 2030, according to that statement.

The Waterfront site is due to feature two hotels totalling 700 rooms and “biophilic architecture”, designed by international architecture firm Benoy. The site will also include a four-storey podium with space for shops, entertainment and restaurants, according to the casino firm.

The new project is part of Genting Singapore’s SGD6.80-billion (US$5.07 billion) investment to upgrade the casino complex.

As part of the revamp, some attractions – including the Universal Studios Singapore’s new themed zone, Illumination’s Minion Land; and the expanded and rebranded Singapore Oceanarium – are set to open in the first half of 2025, according to the casino firm.