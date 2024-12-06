RWS Illumination’s Minion Land to open on Feb 14

Illumination’s Minion Land, a non-gaming attraction at the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino complex in Singapore, “will officially open to the public on February 14, 2025,” according to a Thursday press release from Universal Studios Singapore.

The new attraction – based on the popular Hollywood animation franchise centred on the “Minions” characters – will feature “new, immersive experiences including themed dining, exclusive merchandise, and a show,” along with new rides, said the announcement.

Among the attractions at Minion Land will be “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”, described as an “immersive motion-simulator 3D ride”.

Minion Land is a partnership between design company Universal Creative, animation studio Illumination, and Resorts World Sentosa. The area will complement the existing Universal Studios Singapore theme park facilities at Resorts World Sentosa.

Minion Land (pictured in a conceptual rendering) is part of what the management of the complex calls “RWS 2.0”.

Resorts World Sentosa’s promoter, Genting Singapore Ltd, has pledged a SGD6.80-billion (US$5.07-billion) investment to upgrade the casino complex.

In mid-November, the company broke ground for the new waterfront development at the complex. The company expects that expansion to be completed in 2030.

Genting Singapore also gave more details last month on the property’s expansion projects.

The SEA Aquarium, which will be rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium, will have a soft opening in the first half of 2025, according to the firm.

The complex’s retail area, also known as The Forum, is currently under renovation. Genting Singapore additionally plans to open an all-suite hotel early next year, replacing the Hard Rock Hotel, which closed in March.

Genting Singapore reported a net profit after taxation of SGD79.4 million for the three months to September 30, down 63.3 percent from a year earlier. That was on revenue that fell by 18.5 percent from the prior-year period, to SGD561.9 million.

On November 18, the city-state’s Gambling Regulatory Authority announced that the casino licence of Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd, the operating entity of the Resorts World Sentosa complex, had been renewed for two years – a period shorter than permitted under regulations – due to an assessment the property had an “unsatisfactory” tourism performance between 2021 and 2023.

The licence renewal will start from February 6, 2025.