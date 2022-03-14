S. Korea lifts inbound quarantine from March 21 if 3 jabs

South Korea will from March 21, waive a seven-day quarantine-on-arrival that had been applicable for its citizens as well as foreigners, but will only do so provided such inbound travellers are fully-vaccinated – via three jabs – against Covid-19.

The waiver will apply to the semi-autonomous island of Jeju – a venue with a number of foreigner-only casinos – as well as the South Korean peninsula.

All but one of South Korea’s 17 casinos are foreigner-only venues. Industry commentators and public filings by South Korean casino operators, have indicated the importance in pre-pandemic times, of foreigners arriving from outside that nation, for the sector’s earnings.

The South Korean government’s Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, announced via its website on March 11, that quarantine exemption would be on condition that inbound travellers had each received three jabs.

From April 1, eligible travellers with either two or three jabs will be allowed in quarantine-free.

For all quarantine-free inbound travel, people must prior to arrival, register online with South Korea’s quarantine information pre-entry system, known as Q-CODE, unless previously they had all their jabs administered within South Korea.

Inbound travellers from either Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Myanmar or Ukraine would be excluded from quarantine exemption, the agency said.

As of 12am on Monday, South Korea had recorded 309,790 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. It took the country’s confirmed tally to 6,866,222, including 200 fatalities in a day. As a result, the national number of pandemic-related deaths stood at 10,595, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.