 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

S.Korea nabs US$1bln bet gang out of Philippines: report

Nov 24, 2021 Latest News, Philippines, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

S.Korea nabs US$1bln bet gang out of Philippines: report

A total of 130 people has been apprehended from an alleged criminal ring that operated a gambling website via the Philippines targeting South Koreans and generating KRW1.3 trillion (US$1.09 billion) in bets over 30 months.

The enforcement action was reported by Yonhap News Agency, citing the international crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The report said nine people had been formally arrested, and a person identified as the group’s leader, who had fled to the Philippines, was to be repatriated to South Korea.

According to the report, the operation was said to have streamed live games from a hotel casino in the Philippines, and additionally between July 2018 to December 2019, to have run sports betting via a website.

Yonhap said South Korean police had investigated the operation for two years, following a tip off in September 2019.

A total of 150 members had been identified and 130 caught. So-called ‘red notices’ had been issued to law enforcement agencies, regarding the missing 20 people.

Police had confiscated alleged criminal proceeds worth about KRW800 million, that had been transferred to South Korea via cryptocurrency transactions.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Singapore casino revenue 75pct of 2019 in 2022: Fitch

Singapore casino revenue 75pct of 2019 in 2022: Fitch

Nov 24, 2021  

Singapore casino revenue is likely to recover in 2022 to about 75 percent of 2019 levels, compared to the circa 50 percent recovery relative to pre-pandemic levels seen this year, says a Tuesday...
Read More
Casino consultancy founded by Ben Lee gets Cambodia office

Casino consultancy founded by Ben Lee gets Cambodia office

Nov 24, 2021  

S.Korea nabs US$1bln bet gang out of Philippines: report

S.Korea nabs US$1bln bet gang out of Philippines: report

Nov 24, 2021  

Pick of the Day


US$565k

Net profit for the six months to September 30 expected by gaming services provider Success Dragon International