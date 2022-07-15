S. Korea retightens Covid test rules for visitors from July 25

South Korea will from July 25 retighten its Covid-19 test rules for inbound travel, due to an uptick in infection cases in that country, said an agency of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

As well as needing a ‘negative’ test certificate prior to boarding an inbound flight – as before – visitors now also need to take a test for Covid-19 within 24 hours of arrival in South Korea, said the Central Disease Control Headquarters (CDC).

Starting from June, the test-after-arrival requirement had been relaxed to within 72 hours of landing.

The CDC noted, the new, tighter, policy could be subject to further adjustment, depending on Covid-19 pandemic conditions.

Leisure travellers from overseas have since June 1, again been able to apply for visas to visit the South Korean peninsula, following suspension of inbound tourism at the height of the pandemic.

South Korea has 17 casinos: 16 of them are foreigner-only venues that in pre-pandemic times drew many of their customers from neighbouring countries, including Japan and China.