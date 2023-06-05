S.Korea starts association for casino tourism professionals

Jun 05, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
A casino industry-linked body called the Association of Korea Gaming Tourism Professionals, has been set up in South Korea.
According to the website of that nation’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism – a public department with a role in overseeing the casino sector – the association’s major goals are: to increase the competitiveness of the casino industry; to develop casino employees’ focus on customer service; and to promote training and licensing of casino professionals. The association is also mulling launching a Korean-language website.
An Ock Mo, inaugural president of the association, said in response to GGRAsia’s telephone enquiry: “We’d like to collaborate with all 17 casinos in the country as well as professors of tourism at colleges to systematise training of dealers, to promote a service mindset”.
She added: “Since South Koreans still have a negative perception of casino industries, we’d like to work to change [that]… and lead… gaming culture,” regarding “current and new casino resorts”.
Ms An further noted: “We’d also like to collaborate with the Macau casino industry in the future, as well as support the [South Korean] casino industry’s current recruiting”.
United States-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority said last month that it intended in the fourth quarter to open non-gaming amenities at its Inspire Entertainment Resort at Incheon near the South Korean capital Seoul.
South Korea’s casino trade association has so far acquired circa 70 members, Ms An told GGRAsia. The cohort includes academics in tourism education, and former and present figures from the casino industry, including individuals linked to Kangwon Land resort, run by Kangwon Land Inc. The venue is the only property in the country allowed to offer gambling to locals. Also within the membership are people linked to foreigner-only casino operators Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd, and Paradise Co Ltd.
The association came into being on May 30.
