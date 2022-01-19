S. Korea tech firm among 13 new AGEM members

Casino industry trade body the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) said in a Tuesday statement that 13 new corporate members had joined the organisation, taking the tally to 172. The new members were approved by the association’s board and announced on Tuesday.

South Korea’s Fantalooks Co Ltd, a specialist in displays for slot machines and other casino, sports betting, and amusement applications, is one of the newcomers.

Others include: accounting specialist BDO USA, based in Chicago, in the United States; technology provider Fireplay Games, based in Nebraska, in the U.S.; Global Payments Gaming Solutions, based in Las Vegas; casino games providers High 5 Games, based in New Jersey; law firm Lewis Roca, based in Phoenix, Arizona; and provider of touch display modules MicroTouch TES, based in Michigan.

Also joining are: casino gaming provider Lotrec Games, based in France; Las Vegas-based Acres, a systems provider to casinos; Passport Technology, based in California, a developer of technology for the payments and gaming industries; Malta-based software development company Play’n GO; SuperBook Sports, based in Las Vegas, involved in the sports betting market; and Texas-based Theatro, a provider of a mobile communication system.

AGEM describes itself as a non-profit international technology trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products, and services for the gaming industry.

Its membership is distributed across 22 countries and regions, and the group says it not only lobbies on behalf of its members, but also “has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment” where AGEM members can “prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives”.