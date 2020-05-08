S. Korean casino op GKL 1Q profit up 68pct

May 08, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
First-quarter net income at Grand Korea Leisure Ltd (GKL), a South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos, rose by 68.3 percent year-on-year, to just under KRW14.72 billion (US$12.1 million), compared to KRW8.74 billion in the prior-year period.
First-quarter sales at GKL increased by 2.1 percent year on-year to slightly above KRW111.5 billion, the firm said in a Friday filing to the Korea Exchange. Such increase was despite a pause in its gaming operations in late March, as part of efforts to contain the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The company reported operating profit of KRW26.92 billion for the three months ended March 31, up 58.5 percent from the prior-year period.
GKL is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The casino-operating entity runs three foreigner-only casinos in South Korea under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul and one in the southern port city of Busan.
In March alone, casino revenue at the properties run by GKL fell by 72.0 percent year-on-year, according to an April statement. GKL’s accumulated casino sales for the first quarter of 2020 were KRW110.23 billion, an improvement of 1.8 percent.
GKL temporarily suspended on March 24 its casino sites for an initial two weeks, in line with the country’s effort at curbing the further spread of the coronavirus. Such closure had been extended twice, and gaming operations resumed on May 6, after a 43-day casino shutdown.
The resumption coincides with moves in South Korea starting on May 6 to ease some of the so-called social distancing measures that had been in force since early March. The decision to ease the rules was made amid a slowdown in the number of new Covid-19 infection cases, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
May 08, 2020
May 07, 2020
May 08, 2020
May 08, 2020
Apr 09, 2020The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased...
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
Dec 30, 2019Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could see 2020...
Oct 11, 2019Macau’s six casino business licensees have a good chance...
May 08, 2020Hong Kong and Macau ought to consider creating a “travel bubble” that would allow residents of the two cities to travel freely between the two places without having to go through a compulsory...
May 08, 2020
May 08, 2020
"SJM Holdings’ first quarter results reflect the severe contraction in travel and tourism caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are optimistic, however, about the potential for our market to begin recovering later this year"
Ambrose So Shu Fai
Vice-chairman and chief executive of Macau casino operator SJM Holdings