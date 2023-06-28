Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Jun 28, 2023 Newsdesk Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck
Japan’s central government says it has appointed Takuya Sakaguchi as secretary-general of the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission, the body responsible for overseeing the country’s nascent gaming industry.
The appointment, announced on Tuesday, will be effective from July 4, according to information collated by GGRAsia’s correspondent in Japan.
Mr Sakaguchi, a former member of Japan’s National Police Agency, is currently the casino commission’s deputy secretary-general. He will take over the secretary-general role from Minoru Namiki.
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission has been allocated JPY3.62 billion (US$25.1 million currently) by the national government in its organisational budget for its financial year 2023. That was a nearly 3-percent increase compared with the financial-year 2022 budget.
The casino commission has just over 160 staff. The body’s costs regarding the establishment of an “organisation to supervise casino operators and others” are expected at JPY370 million.
The cost to “conduct examinations of casino operators and others to check the suitability for granting casino licences,” is put at JPY220 million.
It is unlikely any casino resort will become operational in Japan before the end of the current decade.
The Osaka authorities hope to open an integrated resort (IR) with a casino in partnership with United States-based gaming operator MGM Resorts International and Japan’s Orix Corp in 2029. MGM Resorts has described the scheme as a “US$10-billion” project.
Osaka’s IR District Development Plan was approved in principle in April by the national authorities, with just under 66 percent of the available assessment points.
The governor of Osaka prefecture said in May the local authorities and the MGM Resorts-Orix consortium would have ready by September in draft form a project implementation agreement for the casino resort scheme.
Nagasaki’s IR District Development Plan, which was submitted in April 2022, is still to be approved by the national authorities. The government of Nagasaki Prefecture said recently it thought there was “still a chance” its development proposal for an IR will be approved by the central government.
Jun 19, 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Jun 28, 2023
Jun 28, 2023
Jun 28, 2023Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International, has expanded its presence on the Chinese...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
”We expect second quarter to be the first quarter where mass revenue and thus EBITDA are closer to pre-Covid levels (mass revenue at circa 90 percent of 2019)”
Praveen Choudhary, Gareth Leung, and Stephen Grambling
Analysts at banking group Morgan Stanley