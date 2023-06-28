 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Jun 28, 2023 Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck  

Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Japan’s central government says it has appointed Takuya Sakaguchi as secretary-general of the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission, the body responsible for overseeing the country’s nascent gaming industry.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, will be effective from July 4, according to information collated by GGRAsia’s correspondent in Japan.

Mr Sakaguchi, a former member of Japan’s National Police Agency, is currently the casino commission’s deputy secretary-general. He will take over the secretary-general role from Minoru Namiki.

The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission has been allocated JPY3.62 billion (US$25.1 million currently) by the national government in its organisational budget for its financial year 2023. That was a nearly 3-percent increase compared with the financial-year 2022 budget.

The casino commission has just over 160 staff. The body’s costs regarding the establishment of an “organisation to supervise casino operators and others” are expected at JPY370 million.

The cost to “conduct examinations of casino operators and others to check the suitability for granting casino licences,” is put at JPY220 million.

It is unlikely any casino resort will become operational in Japan before the end of the current decade.

The Osaka authorities hope to open an integrated resort (IR) with a casino in partnership with United States-based gaming operator MGM Resorts International and Japan’s Orix Corp in 2029. MGM Resorts has described the scheme as a “US$10-billion” project.

Osaka’s IR District Development Plan was approved in principle in April by the national authorities, with just under 66 percent of the available assessment points.

The governor of Osaka prefecture said in May the local authorities and the MGM Resorts-Orix consortium would have ready by September in draft form a project implementation agreement for the casino resort scheme.

Nagasaki’s IR District Development Plan, which was submitted in April 2022, is still to be approved by the national authorities. The government of Nagasaki Prefecture said recently it thought there was “still a chance” its development proposal for an IR will be approved by the central government.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Diaoyutai MGM opens two hotels in Qingdao, China

Diaoyutai MGM opens two hotels in Qingdao, China

Jun 28, 2023  

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International, has expanded its presence on the Chinese...
Read More
Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Sakaguchi new secretary-general of Japan casino commission

Jun 28, 2023  

Pick of the Day

”We expect second quarter to be the first quarter where mass revenue and thus EBITDA are closer to pre-Covid levels (mass revenue at circa 90 percent of 2019)”

Praveen Choudhary, Gareth Leung, and Stephen Grambling
Analysts at banking group Morgan Stanley