Sales at casino operator GKL up 18pct sequentially for Oct

Casino sales at Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd, (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, rose 18.0 percent month-on-month in October.

Such October sales were nearly KRW11.11 billion (US$9.8 million) compared to KRW9.41 billion in September.

October’s sales were down 69.5 percent year-on-year compared to the KRW36.45 billion achieved in the same month in 2019.

The accumulated amount of such sales for the first 10 months of this calendar year was almost KRW180.54 billion, down 54.5 percent on the KRW396.58 billion achieved in the same portion of the previous year.

Grand Korea Leisure is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The casino-operating entity runs three foreigner-only casinos in South Korea under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul and one in the southern port city of Busan.