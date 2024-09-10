Sam Hou Fai to run unopposed for Macau CE position

Sam Hou Fai, until recently president of Macau’s Court of Final Appeal, is to run unopposed for the role of Chief Executive (CE), the city’s top job.

He received a total of 383 nominations drawn from among those people that are members of the Chief Executive Election Committee. That tally is 95.8 percent of the available nominations, making it impossible for anyone else to garner the necessary support to put themselves forward as a candidate.

Mr Sam (pictured) submitted on Tuesday his candidacy nomination form.

The selection for the post of Macau chief executive is done not by direct voting among the whole adult population, but by a 400-strong election committee featuring representatives of various sectoral interests including industry, commerce, finance, labour and education.

According to the Chief Executive Election Law, individuals interested in standing as a candidate for the post of chief executive must receive at least 66 nominations drawn from among those people that are members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.

The Chief Executive Election Committee will now officially assess whether Mr Sam meets the criteria for eligibility.

The poll process to choose the city’s next leader is scheduled for October 13.

During an August press conference, the prospective candidate made no direct references to the city’s gaming industry. But he stated that the goal of achieving “adequate economic diversification” was essential for Macau’s development.

Since August, Mr Sam has been meeting various local associations and trade chambers to garner their opinions. The former top judge has yet to present his official political programme.

Macau’s incumbent Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, announced in August that he would not run for a second term, citing “health problems”.