Sands China, Agoda to launch marketing campaigns in 4Q

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd has announced a partnership with digital travel platform Agoda, aiming to “promote Macau to an international audience,” it said in a Thursday press release.

“Multiple marketing campaigns” are planned to be launched in the fourth quarter, it added.

The announcement quoted Kris Kaminsky, Sands China’s senior vice president of hotel operations, as saying that the company was “thrilled to have cemented this meaningful agreement with Agoda”.

“We believe that we can make a positive impact on Macau’s tourism economy,” he said, adding that the agreement was a “further demonstration of Sands China’s commitment” to supporting the various tourism initiatives by the Macau authorities, contributing to the diversification of visitor source markets.

Andrew Smith, senior vice president of supply at Agoda, said in prepared remarks that the platform’s goal was to “simplify travel booking and enhance convenience for our users”.

“We are excited that, through this partnership, we can provide visitors to Sands China’s properties the opportunity to experience the unique attractions of Macau and see the world for less,” added Mr Smith.

Sands China runs five casino resorts in Macau, including the Venetian Macao resort (pictured) in Cotai. Overall, the properties offer 10 international hotel brands, 12,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 dining outlets.

According to Thursday’s release, the partnership between Sands China and Agoda “will explore various business opportunities across multiple areas”.

“A key focus will be capitalising on Agoda’s extensive resources in Asia to bring more visitors to Macau,” stated the announcement.

It also said the two parties would “plan co-marketing efforts to generate greater awareness and drive conversion to Sands China’s properties”.

The partnership will also create “customised products and experiences to attract high-value guests from overseas” to Macau.

“Agoda will also launch a new function on its platforms to drive flight cross-selling to Sands China’s properties, further enhancing travel offerings,” added the statement.