Sands China introduces Alipay Tap! in its Macau properties

Casino operator Sands China Ltd says it has partnered with Chinese mobile payment platform Alipay and stored-value card Macau Pass, to introduce the “Alipay Tap!” service at its casino properties in Macau.

The move would help in “streamlining payments for both domestic and international tourists,” said Sands China in a Tuesday press release.

Sands China stated that in the first phase it would launch Alipay Tap! across 300 merchants in its complexes, including The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao, and Sands Macao.

“It can be used for a variety of payments, such as hotel accommodation, dining, shopping, and ticketing, providing customers with a convenient payment experience,” said the casino firm.

Alipay Tap! is a payment service introduced by Alipay in July 2024 in mainland China. After unlocking their phone, each user can tap their handset against the merchant’s payment device to complete the transaction, without opening the Alipay app.

The announcement cited Jiajia Li, vice president of Alipay business group at Ant Group, as saying that Alipay and Alipay+’s cross-border services “have already covered nearly 90 percent of merchants in Macau”.

“The successful introduction of Alipay Tap! in Macau will further enhance the convenience of payments for Chinese mainland visitors,” added the executive.

The release said the collaboration between the three companies “integrates Alipay’s user experience and membership preferences, Sands China’s unique services and benefits, and Macau Pass’s regional coverage and operational expertise”.

Allan Chung, vice president of e-commerce and digital marketing at Sands China, said in prepared remarks that the company was “proud to be the first in Macau to offer this innovative payment technology”.

By introducing Alipay Tap!, “we have significantly enhanced the payment experience, making it smoother and more convenient for both domestic and international visitors,” stated Mr Chung.

The release also quoted Gavin Zhao, chief technical officer of Macau Pass, as saying: “As a leader in digital solutions in Macau, Macau Pass will integrate its own digital capabilities with the Alipay Tap! technology, connecting with local ecosystem scenarios to create a new model of digital commerce with local characteristics.”