Sands China launches new post-maternity benefits for staff

Macau-based casino operator Sands China Ltd says it is introducing new post-maternity benefits for staff. These include reduced work schedules and non-rotating shifts, the firm said in a press release on Friday.

Sands China stated the move was “part of the company’s commitment to an equitable workplace that safeguards the rights of women.”

With effect from May 8, new mothers can work one fewer hour per shift and enjoy regular work shifts without rotation, said Sands China. The firm added that the benefits were available during the first 30 days after resuming work following childbirth.

Sands China president, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, was quoted in the press release as saying: “Sands China is proud to be the first integrated resort operator in Macau to pioneer these new benefits”.

He added: “These measures will allow [new mothers] to enjoy extra time with their families by arriving to work an hour later or leaving an hour earlier, giving them more time to take care of themselves and their newborns.”

Sands China is a subsidiary of U.S.-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Macau unit has a total of 12,000 female staff members, according to Friday’s press release.