Sands China on Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

Macau casino resort operator Sands China Ltd has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, created by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

According to the latter, Sands China was added with effect from November 22.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index is “designed to measure the performance of Asia-Pacific sustainability leaders” as identified by financial information service provider S&P Global Ltd through a corporate sustainability assessment.

“It represents the top 20 percent of the 600 largest companies in the Asia-Pacific developed region in the SP Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria,” according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Sands China’s inclusion in the sustainability index for companies in the region was “a testament to its industry-leading performance in environmental, social and governance efforts,” said the gaming resort firm in a Friday statement. The firm added it was the only company in the gaming resort sector to be featured in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

“Environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility are core values of our company,” Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, Sands China’s president, was cited as saying in the release.