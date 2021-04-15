Sands China says no links to online gaming site

Macau-based casino operator Sands China Ltd has issued a statement on Wednesday distancing itself from a website offering “online gaming” that it says is exploiting the company’s brands.

The statement was issued in response to a recently reported case involving an online gambling group that had illegitimately exploited the brand name “Sands Macao”. The case was being investigated by the Public Security Department in Guangdong province.

“Sands China Ltd wishes to clarify that the [online gambling] website using the name ‘Sands Macao’… is not in any way affiliated with the Sands Macao property [pictured] located on the Macau peninsula and owned by Sands China Ltd,” the company stated.

Sands China added that the online gambling group being investigated by the Guangdong security unit – which the company identified as “Sands Online Gambling Corp” – had exploited the company’s “property name and trademarks” without permission and was “in breach of the law”.

“Sands China Ltd does not engage in online gaming activities of any kind and vigorously pursues all reports of trademark infringement,” the company added.

It has also noted: “All websites purporting to offer online gaming using Sands China’s brands are fraudulent and should be reported to the relevant authorities immediately.”

Guangdong’s Public Security Department said on April 8 that it had urged its residents involved in “cross-border gambling crimes” to “turn themselves in” to the authorities by April 30. Nationwide, China’s amended criminal code – that outlaws anyone assisting in “cross-border gambling” – came into effect from March 1 this year.