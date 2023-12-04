Sands China ties to China’s Tencent Video, Maoyan Ent

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd said in a Monday press release it had agreed a “strategic partnership” with respectively mainland China’s Tencent Video, and Hong Kong Maoyan Live Entertainment Ltd, part of the mainland’s Maoyan Entertainment, a cross-platform provider of entertainment-related services.

Sands China stated: “The three parties will leverage their respective strengths to foster comprehensive and in-depth cooperation, including the hosting of large-scale offline events, content creation of lifestyle and entertainment programmes, and online marketing and promotion.”

“These initiatives will provide continued support for the diversification of Macau’s tourism industry and further enhance the city’s positioning as a premium destination,” it added.

Some of the initiatives under the agreement include co-organising “various events and projects in Macau,” to be hosted at Sands China’s properties. Events and projects include “live performances, concerts, films, TV series, variety shows, sports and cultural activities, and other in-person events”.

The three companies have confirmed the intention to host in Macau this year the annual edition of the “Tencent Video All Star Night”, as well as a number of major concerts and variety-show filming sessions.

Since the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions at the start of 2023, a number of Macau casino operators has announced partnership with China-founded or -based entertainment providers to offer a variety of attractions to casino resort visitors, including live concerts, television and video programming coordinated via Macau, and awards ceremonies.

Macau’s six casino operating companies have commitments to the local government under their 10-year gaming concessions, to provide fresh non-gaming offers to tourists.

According to Monday’s statement from Sands China, Tencent Video had 117 million video streaming subscribers as of September 30 for its content, including drama series, films, variety shows, animation, sports, documentaries, and news.

Maoyan Entertainment is said to have three major business segments: online-based entertainment ticketing services, entertainment content services, and advertising services.

Sands China’s resort-based entertainment facilities include: the 15,000-seat Cotai Arena, and the 1,800-seat Venetian Theatre, at The Venetian Macao; the 6,000-seat Londoner Arena, and the 1,700-seat Londoner Theatre at The Londoner Macao resort (pictured); and the 1,200-seat The Parisian Theatre, at The Parisian Macao resort.