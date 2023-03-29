Sands China ups ties to China showbiz giant Star CM

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd says it will from this year deepen its collaboration with Star CM Holdings Ltd, a creator and operator of variety shows in China, to up its selection of high-profile entertainment events.

The content would include not only the latest annual editions of the ‘China Music Awards and of ‘Sing! China Macao Concert’ – regular features of Sands China’s non-gaming offer in recent years – but also ‘Star Street Dance Gala 2023’, Sands China said in a Wednesday press release.

The casino firm stated that such effort represented for the two organisations, an “upgrade” of their “comprehensive strategic partnership”. Their tie-up dates to 2012, with the two companies having collaborated on more than 20 projects, noted the announcement.

Content overall as part of the collaboration with Star CM Holdings would encompass “large-scale innovative entertainment projects” that would combine live performances, plus television and online coverage.

There would be on the roster, “interactive performance and experience shows” including ‘Guess The Singer’, ‘Guess The Dancer’, and ‘China’s Got Talent’. They would incorporate “elements of Sands China’s European-themed integrated resorts”, said the casino firm.

Sands China runs three Cotai resorts that have European themes in terms of their architecture and content: the Venetian Macao, the Parisian Macao, and the Londoner Macao.

Star CM Holdings’ intellectual property would also be employed to offer a ‘Chinese Kungfu High-Tech Interactive Experience Showroom’, and a ‘Sing! China Experience Hall’, said Wednesday’s statement.

It added: “The two companies will elevate their long-term partnership to a new level with the objectives of creating more diverse tourism projects and supporting Macau in becoming a world centre of tourism and leisure.”

As part of the tender process for new, 10-year Macau gaming concessions that began on January 1, bidders had to outline plans to offer more non-gaming entertainment, and to diversify the casino industry’s customer base.