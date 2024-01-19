Sands China venues accredited for healthcare meetings biz

Casino resorts the Venetian Macao and the Parisian Macao (pictured) – both operated by Sands China Ltd in Cotai – have been accredited to host healthcare-sector meetings under the standards of the Meeting Professionals International (MPI) organisation, a recognition described by Sands China as a “first” in Macau.

The standard denotes “Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate-Verified Venues”, known as “HMCC-VV” in the terminology of MPI, which works with the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Such MPI accreditation covers “11 individual standards” for meeting venues to ensure they align with “the best practice standards” of healthcare and life science meetings, according to MPI’s official information.

MPI’s assessment standards cover venue operators’ compliance with “global medical meeting laws and regulations”, “data privacy plans”, “reporting procedures”, and “experience with healthcare meetings”, stated the casino operator.

Stephanie Tanpure, vice president of sales at Sands China, was cited as saying: “Sands Resorts Macao has a long and successful history of hosting impactful meetings in the medical sector, with a total of 163 events held for international clients since 2016.”

Sands China is one of six casino concession holders in the Macau market.

Marina Bay Sands, a Singapore casino resort run by Sands China’s parent Las Vegas Sands Corp, received HMCC-VV certification from MPI in 2022, according to online corporate information posted by the property.