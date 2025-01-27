Sands environmental mgmt system gets ISO certification

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd says it has gained the “ISO 14001:2015” certification for its environmental management system, as part of the company’s “continuous efforts to utilise best practices and meet international standards throughout its operations”.

ISO certifications are awarded by the London-based British Standards Institution (BSI) Group, the world’s largest national standards and certification body.

BSI audits and provides certification to companies worldwide that implement and comply with its management systems standards.

The awarding of ISO 14001 certification ensures that an organisation’s environmental management system (EMS) “effectively and consistently identifies, manages, monitors and controls environmental issues in a holistic manner,” said Sands China in a Monday press release.

The update cited Sean McCreery, executive vice president of operations for Sands China, as saying that the achievement of ISO 14001 certification was the “result of the concerted efforts of team members throughout the entire company, in cooperation with suppliers and various stakeholders”.

He added: “The sustainable development of our business and the environment has always been a core value at Sands China and I would like to express my gratitude to everyone for working together to implement ongoing improvements to our environmental protection measures.”

Mr McCreery said Sands China was “committed to integrating environmental protection” into its daily operations. “We will continue to apply environmental management measures to various aspects of our business in accordance with the guidelines of the ISO 14001 international standard,” he added.