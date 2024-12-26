Sands kept on Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

Macau casino operator Sands China has again been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, and on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, both of them created by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

This was the third time that the company has been included in the two indices, according to a press release this week from its parent, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands was placed on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, said the same announcement. The group also runs the Marina Bay Sands casino complex in Singapore.

The release said Las Vegas Sands and Sands China are the “only two companies out of 18 invited to participate in the casino and gaming category” listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index this year.

“Sands China is one of only two companies in the casino and gaming category listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index,” stated the announcement.

The release said the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index “represents the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria”.

The Asia-Pacific index represents “the top 20 percent of the 600 largest companies in the Asia Pacific developed region” based on the same criteria.

Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Las Vegas Sands, said in the release that the placement on the Dow Jones Sustainability indices “speaks to the tremendous collaboration within many areas” of the casino group, that help to advance its “environmental, social and governance initiatives”.

Las Vegas Sands also said it aims “to achieve a 17.5-percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2025”.