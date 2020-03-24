Sasebo to set up new IR Promotion Office

Mar 24, 2020 Newsdesk Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck
An Integrated Resort (IR) Promotion Office will be established in April in Sasebo city, part of Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture, GGRAsia confirmed with the prefectural government. The prefecture has expressed interest in inviting commercial partners for a tilt at hosting an IR project at a designated site at Sasebo’s Huis Ten Bosch theme park.
The term “IR” is used in Japan to denote large-sale tourism facilities with meeting space, hotels, shops and entertainment as well as a casino.
The creation of an IR promotion office in Sasebo city – which will be a unit under the city’s Planning Department – is aimed at enabling the prefecture to carry out IR promotion-related tasks “appropriately and promptly”, according to information relayed to GGRAsia on behalf of the Nagasaki prefectural government. The promotion office is said to have “almost” the same authority as a local-government department, and will work with the Nagasaki prefectural government as well as other related government units to push ahead with a tilt for a local IR scheme.
The IR promotion office move is one of several departmental and personnel changes in Sasebo city’s public administration that are due to take effect from April, reported separately on Friday the Japanese-language news outlet Nagasaki Shimbun.
Nagasaki prefecture has previously flagged that the construction investment in the Sasebo-based IR scheme would in likelihood be in the range of JPY350 billion (US$3.26 billion) to JPY460 billion.
A maximum of three casino resorts will be allowed in Japan in a first phase of liberalisation, and cities or prefectures qualified to have one will need to make a bid to the national government once they have chosen commercial partners for such schemes.
Mar 20, 2020
Mar 16, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 25, 2020Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd has told GGRAsia it hopes to “make available a hotel soon” for use by the Macau government as a quarantine facility during the novel-coronavirus...
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
(Click here for more)
”I can’t imagine going out (to) rehire and retrain 13,000 people. I’d rather keep the knowledge and experience that we have now in the service standards”
Matt Maddox
Chief executive of Wynn Resorts